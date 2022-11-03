Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

