Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 17.13.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 4.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 4.06 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.42 and a 200-day moving average of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $140.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.39 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 20.31 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.