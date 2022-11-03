Badger DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.51 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $43.51 million and $4.53 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00017112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,323.50 or 0.31204374 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012187 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.