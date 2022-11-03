BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 972.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 972.50 ($11.24).

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($9.83) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($11.79) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.16) to GBX 1,000 ($11.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.22) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 819 ($9.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,908.37. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 856.81 ($9.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 800.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 785.86.

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.64), for a total value of £1,284,159.84 ($1,484,749.50). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 56 shares of company stock worth $44,322.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

