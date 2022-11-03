Balancer (BAL) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $6.73 or 0.00033149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $303.74 million and $10.94 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003289 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,247,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,110,495 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
Buying and Selling Balancer
