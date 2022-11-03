Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 30th

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BLX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 34.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

