Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.16% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.