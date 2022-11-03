Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 282,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Tapestry worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Tapestry by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,652 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 622.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,543 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Insider Activity

Tapestry Stock Down 4.9 %

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

