Bank of Nova Scotia Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1,359.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 299,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

