Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $235.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.