Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $8.03 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 112,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MasTec by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 17,586 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MasTec by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 45,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

