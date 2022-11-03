Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vale

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.