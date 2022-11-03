Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 220,069 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.19% of Umpqua worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Umpqua by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Umpqua by 0.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 280,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Umpqua by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Umpqua Price Performance

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.