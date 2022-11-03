Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,807,219 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,807,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,147 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 927,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $456.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

