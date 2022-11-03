Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 62,835 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62,835 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $185.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

