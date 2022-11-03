Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 417 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 14.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 372.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $790,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities dropped their price objective on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

FirstService Trading Down 3.6 %

FirstService Announces Dividend

FSV opened at $121.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.18. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $201.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

FirstService Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

