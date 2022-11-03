Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $159.06 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

