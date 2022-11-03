Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,528,000 after buying an additional 7,734,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,672,000 after buying an additional 6,540,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

