Barclays Cuts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $81.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $69.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 62,708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 169,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 146,872 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 139,414 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

