Basic Attention Token Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $481.76 million and approximately $132.34 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.