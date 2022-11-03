Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans Sells 30,000 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

