Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans Sells 30,000 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BEAM opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
