Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 18 ($0.21) price objective on the stock.
Greatland Gold Stock Down 1.5 %
LON GGP opened at GBX 7.69 ($0.09) on Monday. Greatland Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 18 ($0.21). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.26. The firm has a market cap of £351.39 million and a PE ratio of -38.43.
Greatland Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.