Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 18 ($0.21) price objective on the stock.

Greatland Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

LON GGP opened at GBX 7.69 ($0.09) on Monday. Greatland Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 18 ($0.21). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.26. The firm has a market cap of £351.39 million and a PE ratio of -38.43.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

