Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of BRY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 21,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $755.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.06 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Insider Activity

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berry will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Berry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Berry by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

