Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,241 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,405. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

