Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 245,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

