Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,937,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $201.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

