Better Money Decisions LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $242.54 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.89 and a 200-day moving average of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

