Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12 to $0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.5 million to $244.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.50 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.59 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.13. 3,355,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.00.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bill.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

