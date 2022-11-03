BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 14,399 shares of company stock valued at $325,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.