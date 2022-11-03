Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $46.50 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.50 or 0.00230298 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $893.44 million and $65.45 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,189.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00571251 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00071748 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,215,002 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
