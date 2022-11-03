Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.

About Black Knight

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.