BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.59 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

BL traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $198,510. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.