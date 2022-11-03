BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,508. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

–

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.