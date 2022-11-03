BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 194,759 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

