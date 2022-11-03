BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BGR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 2,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

