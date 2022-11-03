BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 92,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,478. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

