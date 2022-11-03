BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 92,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,478. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.