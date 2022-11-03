BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,363. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

