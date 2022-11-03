BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BME traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $42.89. 37,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

