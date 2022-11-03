BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lifted by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.2% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

Shares of BLK traded down $10.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $628.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $617.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

