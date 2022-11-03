BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE BLW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $17.36.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
