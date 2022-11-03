BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,111. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.