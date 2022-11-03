Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 1,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,777. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

