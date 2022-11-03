Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 1,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,777. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
