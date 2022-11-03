Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 72,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period.

Shares of BTT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,777. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

