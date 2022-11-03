BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 130,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,949. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLE. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,295,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 73,027 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

