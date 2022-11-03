BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MHD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 144,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.