BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MHD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 144,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.