BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUJ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 153,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,959. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $350,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

