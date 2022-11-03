BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.