BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
