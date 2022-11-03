BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 140,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,374. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

