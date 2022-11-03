BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

MYI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 289,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,522. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

