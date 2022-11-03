BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 289,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,522. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

