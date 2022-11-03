BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
MYI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 289,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,522. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
