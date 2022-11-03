BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on November 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 383,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,533. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

